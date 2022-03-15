FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2022 11:53:21      انڈین آواز

Over 22500 Indian citizens returned safely from Ukraine, Jaishankar tells Parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar today informed that Operation Ganga evacuated about 22500 citizens from war torn Ukraine under challenging circumstances. Making a statement on the situation in Ukraine in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha today, Jaishankar said that Operation Ganga is a testimony of India’s commitment to ensure that Indians in distress situations abroad can count on their Government.

He explained that the evacuation exercise was undertaken when air strikes and shelling were underway. More than half of the students were in Universities in Eastern Ukraine that borders Russia. About 18000 Indian citizens were caught in the midst of conflict. Hence a strategy was made to evacuate Indian nationals from western neighboring countries of Ukraine as the Ukrainian airspace was closed on February 24th.

When a credible ceasefire was needed to evacuate the students, the Prime Minister himself spoke to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia. Due to which the evacuation at Sumy was possible. The External Affairs minister stated that our Embassy personnel had gone to extraordinary lengths in difficult circumstances to ensure that Operation Ganga was successful.

There were 90 flights, both civilian and Indian Air Force operated during the operation. In line with India’s principle of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, foreign nationals were also evacuated from the conflict zones and brought to India. This included citizens from Nepal and Bangladesh. Many Ukrainian nationals that are family members of Indian nationals were also evacuated. S Jaishankar informed that the mortal remains of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, killed in Ukraine will be brought back to India and our Embassy is pursuing the matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

Five Indian youth women clinch  gold at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal  Singh Bedi  It turned out to  be a golden Monday for Indian women pugilists as five of them- ...

Indian boxers win  six gold medals at  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  It rained gold for India as six Junior boxers,- Vini, Yakshika , Vidhi, Nikita Chand, S ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart