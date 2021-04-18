India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
Over 2.34 lakh new cases of COVID-19 reported in country in last 24 hrs

Two lakh 34 thousand 692 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 45 lakh. One thousand 341 deaths have also been reported taking the toll to over one lakh 75 thousand across the country so far.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached to 87.23 per cent with the total recovery of more than one lakh 23 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said over one crore 26 lakh patients have already been recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over 16 lakh 79 thousand which comprises only 11.56 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than 14 lakh 95 thousand tests of corona virus samples during the last 24 hours. and more than 26 crore 49 lakh tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile India has achieved the landmark of administering over 12 crore doses of Covid vaccine to the beneficiaries so far. Union Health Ministry said that more than 30 lakh four thousand doses were given to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said,

Tennis: Sevastova, Ostapenko give Latvia 2-0 lead over India

Jurmala (Latvia), 17 April : Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko  overpowered Karman Kaur Than ...

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

