Over 2.34 lakh new cases of COVID-19 reported in country in last 24 hrs

WEB DESK

Two lakh 34 thousand 692 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 45 lakh. One thousand 341 deaths have also been reported taking the toll to over one lakh 75 thousand across the country so far.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached to 87.23 per cent with the total recovery of more than one lakh 23 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said over one crore 26 lakh patients have already been recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over 16 lakh 79 thousand which comprises only 11.56 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than 14 lakh 95 thousand tests of corona virus samples during the last 24 hours. and more than 26 crore 49 lakh tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile India has achieved the landmark of administering over 12 crore doses of Covid vaccine to the beneficiaries so far. Union Health Ministry said that more than 30 lakh four thousand doses were given to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said,