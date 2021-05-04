Over 16 crore 69 lakh vaccine doses free of cost provided to states, UTs so far

AMN

The Union Government has provided over 16 crore 69 lakh vaccine doses free of cost to States and Union Territories so far. Of this, the total consumption of doses including wastages is over 15 crore 94 lakh. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that more than 75 lakh vaccines doses are still available with the States and Union Territories.

The Ministry has assured that more than 48 lakh 41 thousand vaccine doses will be provided to States and Union Territories within the next three days.

The Health Ministry has said, vaccination is a crucial pillar in the fight against the corona virus and a third phase of Covid-19 vaccination has already started in the country. The Ministry has informed that the highest numbers of over 12 lakh 78 thousand vaccine doses are available in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar wherein seven lakh 57 thousand doses are left to be administered to the beneficiaries.