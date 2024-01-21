Over 1,100 flights canceled in USA due to extreme weather conditions

More than 1,100 flights were canceled and another 8,000 were delayed on Friday in USA due to extreme weather conditions.

Freezing temperatures, blizzard conditions and thick ice have closed schools, knocked out power to thousands and disrupted air travel.

The extreme weather has led to scores of weather-related deaths in the past weeks.

Local media reported at least 55 deaths across the country due to extreme weather conditions. It said, many of them died from hypothermia and traffic accidents.

Relentless storms have battered much of the US with low temperatures, heavy snow, ice storms, freezing rain and high winds.