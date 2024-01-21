Four senior members of Iran’s elite security forces killed in air strike in Syria

AMN WEB DESK

Four senior members of Iran’s elite security forces have been killed in an air strike on the Syrian capital, Damascus on Saturday.

Syrian state news agency SANA said, the attack took place in the Mazzeh neighbourhood.

Iranian state media has confirmed that a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, IRGC, and one of his deputies were among those killed in the air strike.

It said, the attack, which is believed to have been carried out with at least four missiles, completely destroyed a four-storey building.

The Revolutionary Guard blamed Israel for the attack, meanwhile, Israel has not commented yet.

Today’s strike comes amid widening tensions in the region.