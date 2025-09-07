Over 100 officer cadets commissioned in army after passing out parade in Chennai

AMN / WEB DESK

A passing out parade was held at the prestigious Officer Training Academy Chennai today. The spectacular military parade marked the passing out ceremony of 130 Officer cadets of Short Service

Commission and 25 women officers at the Parameswaran Drill Square of OTA Chennai. It was a proud moment for the Officer Cadets and their parents, as also the Instructors and Administrative Staff of OTA Chennai, who over the last one year of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into future leaders of the Indian Army.

This also includes Nine Foreign Officer Cadets and Twelve Foreign Women Officer Cadets from Nine Friendly Foreign Countries successfully completing their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders.

The Passing Out Parade was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who also presented the Sword of Honour and Silver Medal to ACA Raj Biswas, OTA Gold Medal to AUO Parul Dhadwal, and the Bronze Medal to BUO Pranjal Dixit.

In his address, he lauded the Officer Cadets and OTA staff for their exemplary achievements, exhorting the newly commissioned officers to uphold the cardinal military values of ‘Selfless Service to the Nation’ and steadfast pursuit of excellence in all endeavours.

Following the parade, the Pipping Ceremony symbolized a solemn vow as newly commissioned officers, adorned with the gleaming insignia on their shoulders, pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India and committed to safeguard the nation at all costs.

The newly commissioned officers, swore allegiance to the country and the Constitution of India as they stepped out of the portals of the Officers Training Academy, committed to ‘Serve with Honour’ to safeguard the Honour of the country.