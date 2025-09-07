DRDO Conclave in Lucknow Showcases Opportunities for MSMEs in Defence R&D

AMN / LUCKNOW

The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Defence Technology and Test Centre (DTTC), Lucknow, hosted a conclave at its Amausi Campus on September 6, 2025. The event aimed to strengthen collaboration with MSMEs and start-ups in the field of defence research, development, and production, thereby giving further impetus to the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

Over 100 participants, including representatives from MSMEs, start-ups, and Laghu Udhyog Bharti, took part in the discussions. Key themes included skill development, funding support for R&D, access to technical consultancy, and opportunities for technology transfer from DRDO.

In his inaugural address, the DRDO Chairman described DTTC as the brainchild of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, noting that the centre is now delivering tangible benefits to industry. He highlighted DRDO’s industry-centric policies and technologies, encouraging MSMEs to actively participate in defence R&D at this opportune time. He assured that DRDO will extend all necessary support to help MSMEs become an integral part of India’s march towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ultimately contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a message, commended DRDO and MSMEs for organising the conclave. He emphasised the crucial role of small and medium enterprises in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliance in defence production.

The event was attended by several senior officials, including Dr. R.V. Hara Prasad, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials); Dr. L.C. Mangal, Director General (Technology Management); and Dr. Mayank Dwivedi, Director General (Human Resources).

The conclave reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering innovation-driven defence manufacturing and creating new avenues for MSMEs and start-ups to integrate into the national security ecosystem.