INS Kadmatt Leads Fleet Review at Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Day Celebrations

Sep 6, 2025
INS Kadmatt was accorded the honour of conducting and leading the mobile Fleet Review on 4th of September as part of Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Day celebrations. It is an indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette. Defence Ministry said in a statement that the seven warships representing five countries sailed with precision at a distance of 600 yards between each vessel in a single column. It highlighted the ability of Indian Navy to operate in a multinational environment, reaffirming its standing as a highly trained and professional force. It also brings out the increasing interoperability that the like-minded Navies of the Indo-Pacific enjoy and Indian Navy’s rising reputation as the Preferred Security Partner.

