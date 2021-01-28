Opposition to boycott President address to the joint session of parliament

The Budget Session of Parliament begin on Friday

AMN / New Delhi

Opposition parties have decided to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint session of parliament on tomorrow in support of farmers’ demand for repeal of agriculture reform laws.

The Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party and 16 other Opposition parties led by the Congress have decided to boycott the presidential address, which marks the customary start to the Budget Session commencing Friday.

Speaking to The Tribune, Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral said, “We have decided to boycott the President’s address tomorrow in support of the legitimate demands of the Indian farmers.”

AAP parliamentary party has also decided similarly.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and deputy leader in the house Anand Sharma in a statement on behalf of the Opposition parties said they would not attend the President’s address.

They demanded that farm laws be repealed. In a joint statement by the 16 opposition parties, including NCP, NC, Shiv Sena, Left parties, DMK, SP, TMC, RSP, IUML, the leaders said the prime minister was being arrogant in backing the farm laws and reiterated their collective call for repeal saying farm laws violated the federal spirit of the Constitution.