One lakh 68 thousand 912 more Covid19 cases reported in 24 hours in India

AMN / NEW DELHI

As many as one lakh 68 thousand 912 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 35 lakh. The Health Ministry said, 904 deaths have also been reported during the last 24 hour taking the toll to over one lakh 70 thousand across the country.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is at 89.86 per cent with the recovery of more than 75 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said that more than one crore 21 lakh patients have already recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over 12 lakh one thousand nine which comprises of 8.88 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than 11 lakh 80 thousand tests of corona virus samples during the last 24 hours.