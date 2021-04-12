NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
12 Apr 2021 07:14:06

One lakh 68 thousand 912 more Covid19 cases reported in 24 hours in India

Published On:

AMN / NEW DELHI

As many as one lakh 68 thousand 912 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 35 lakh. The Health Ministry said, 904 deaths have also been reported during the last 24 hour taking the toll to over one lakh 70 thousand across the country.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is at 89.86 per cent with the recovery of more than 75 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said that more than one crore 21 lakh patients have already recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over 12 lakh one thousand nine which comprises of 8.88 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than 11 lakh 80 thousand tests of corona virus samples during the last 24 hours.

SPORTS

Hockey: Dominant India outplay Argentina 3-0 in the FIH Pro League

HPL 2020-21 - M86 - Men ARG v IND 11/4/21,Argentina, Capital Federal Location: CENARD PHOTO: Rodrigo Jarami ...

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates KICE in Rowing in Srinagar

AMN Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Rowing in Srinag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz