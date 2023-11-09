On Urdu Day speakers emphasize on practical measures to promote language

International Urdu Day celebrated in India and abroad



Staff Reporter

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of poet Allama Iqbal, Urdu Day ceremony was held in India and abroad today November 9. The most important program was held at Ghalib Academy in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion Urdu lover scholars, academicians, journalists emphasized on need of practical measures instead of hollow claims for the promotion of Urdu. The also emphasized on accountability from those who are earning from Urdu but doing nothing for the development of the language Urdu.

Among those who addressed the ceremony include M. Afzal, Prof. Akhtar Al Wasi, Prof. Khalid Mehmood, Prof. Shahpar Rasool, journalist Masoom Muradabadi, Sohail Anjum, Gautam Lahiri, Rashid Ahmed Qadwai.

The organizer of the event, Hakeem Syed Ahmed Khan, expressed his gratitude for successful completion of the event. He thanked all those who attended the grand occasion to express their solidarity for promotion of the language.

Many people were awarded for their outstanding services to Urdu on this occasion.