Om Birla Stresses Gender Budgeting, Digital Literacy as Tirupati Meet Concludes

Sep 16, 2025

Tirupati / New Delhi

The first national conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Women Empowerment concluded in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh today with the unanimous adoption of the ‘Tirupati Resolution’.

Addressing the valedictory session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stressed that women’s empowerment is both a social imperative and an economic necessity. He said that investing in women’s health, education, skills, and entrepreneurship can unlock vast human capital and strengthen India’s development journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Birla underlined that democracy in India is a civilizational value, rooted in equality, dialogue, and participation. Marking the International Day of Democracy, he recalled reformers like Savitribai Phule, whose pioneering efforts in women’s education continue to inspire inclusive policies.

The Speaker emphasized Gender Responsive Budgeting as a tool of social justice, calling for institutional gender budget cells in ministries and states, higher allocations for women’s healthcare, education, and credit access, and outcome monitoring through gender-based data. He also urged digital literacy campaigns for women to bridge the digital divide and ensure their active role in emerging technologies.

The Tirupati Resolution charted a roadmap to mainstream gender across policies, strengthen STEM participation, expand digital literacy, and reaffirm women-led development as the foundation of national progress.

