Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates Conference on Women Empowerment in Tirupati

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurated a two-day National Conference on the Parliamentary and Legislative Committee on Empowerment of Women in Tirupati city of Andhra Pradesh, today. He also inaugurated an Exhibition and released a Souvenir on the occasion. More on this from our correspondent.

Speaking at the inaugural National Women Empowerment Conference, he said that several opportunities have been created to support women’s development. The Speaker highlighted that a law ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures has already been enacted.

In his address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the sacred land of Tirupati is not only a center of spiritual pursuit but also a source of inspiration for social change and women’s leadership. Shri Birla emphasized that women’s empowerment is synonymous with national empowerment. When our daughters become educated, self-reliant, and leadership-driven, India will become an inclusive and developed nation.

तिरुपति, आंध्रप्रदेश के राहुल कन्वेंशन सेंटर में आयोजित First National Conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Empowerment of Women के उद्घाटन सत्र में संसद तथा राज्यों व केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों की महिला सशक्तिकरण समितियों से आए प्रतिनिधियों को संबोधित किया।… pic.twitter.com/31BNl5Q3cA — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) September 14, 2025

He stated that parliamentary committees always function above party politics, with the goal of removing challenges in the path of women’s empowerment and paving new ways for nation-building. The Lok Sabha Speaker noted that Indian women are no longer just beneficiaries but actual agents of change, leading in every field from self-help groups to space research.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Act is not just a provision for representation but a historic step to give women their rightful and decisive place in democracy. Lok Sabha Speaker said that Indian women have broken barriers for centuries and left their mark in every field. Today, they are giving new direction to the nation through technology, science, education, and social service.

Democracy will be strengthened only when women’s participation is ensured in policies and programs. Empowering daughters is the foundation of India’s bright future. Lok Sabha Speaker said that this conference will convey to the entire nation that the efforts of women’s and child development committees will realize the dream of an inclusive and developed India.

The two-day Conference is being held on the theme “Women-led Development for Viksit Bharat”, with a special focus on “Gender Responsive Budgeting” and “Empowering Women to Face Challenges of Emerging Technologies”. The deliberations will centre on strengthening women’s leadership, enhancing participation in governance, ensuring inclusive policies, and advancing the vision of an India where women are not only beneficiaries but also principal architects of national development.