Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India

On the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics, Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetched a Bronze Medal in 65 kilogram category. He floored Niyazbekov Daulet 0f Kazakhstan, 8-0 today.

Young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok narrowly missed the chance to win the bronze medal.

In the sensational fourth and final round of Women’s individual Stroke Play event, Aditi performed stunningly, but missed the medal by one shot and finished fourth in the hard fought medal contention.

Ranked 200th in the world, the young golfer kept herself intact in medal contention after three impressive rounds of play on Friday.

Compatriot Diksha Dagar was also in fray, but lagged behind quite early in the event and remained tied on 50th position today.

India’s other young potential Neeraj Chopra is also aiming for podium finish today.

Olympic debutant Neeraj gave a stellar performance in the qualification round after topping the overall standings with a massive 86.65 metres throw.

He easily eclipsed the qualifying mark of 83.50 metres in his first attempt.