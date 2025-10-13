The Indian Awaaz

Officials from past 3 polls barred from key election roles in Bangladesh

Oct 13, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday announced that individuals who held major responsibilities in the past three national elections will be excluded from key roles in the upcoming polls.

Speaking after a meeting of the law and order core committee at the Secretariat, Chowdhury said, “To ensure a free, fair, neutral, and secure election, we have taken steps so that those previously involved in controversial roles are not appointed again.”

Dismissing speculation about a “safe exit” for advisers, he remarked, “What one wants is a personal matter. My children are all in the country, what will I do alone regarding a safe exit?” On the 15 army officers accused in tribunal cases, he said, “Legal procedures will be followed as they remain under army custody.”
The home ministry has formulated a comprehensive security plan, including special training for 1.5 lakh police personnel, and training for 5.85 lakh Ansar and VDP members — 1.35 lakh armed and 4.5 lakh unarmed.

During the polls, 33,000 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel in 1,100 platoons and about 80,000 armed forces members will be deployed.
“Anyone attempting to create disorder will be identified and brought under the law,” the adviser warned, adding that field officials — deputy commissioners, SPs, UNOs, and OCs — had been instructed to act impartially. Vulnerable polling centres will be monitored through CCTV and surveillance systems, he added.

