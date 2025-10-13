Push for PR system aimed at delaying polls: BNP

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 8:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has dismissed the proposal for a proportional representation (PR) voting system, calling it an attempt to delay Bangladesh’s national election and obstruct the restoration of democratic order.

Speaking at a memorial meeting organised by the National People’s Party (NPP) at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity, Fakhrul said, “Some political parties are suddenly campaigning for the PR system about which the people of Bangladesh have no idea. Although the reform commission itself did not raise this issue, a few parties are now talking about it and even carrying out movements in its favour.” He alleged that the motive behind the PR campaign was clear— “to delay the election and obstruct the process of returning power to the people.” He added, “People will not accept this system. Nothing imposed on them will be accepted by the people of Bangladesh.”

Fakhrul said citizens expect the next national election to be held by February 2026, as pledged by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. “It has been about 14 months since the formation of the interim government. People don’t expect miracles like Aladdin’s magic lamp, but they do want to see the beginning of the right process— the rise of a new Bangladesh,” he said.

Rejecting claims that BNP is anti-reform, Fakhrul asserted, “BNP has always been in favour of reforms. In fact, the party itself was born through reform. Our founder, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, established multi-party democracy in place of one-party rule.”

He added that Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus and his advisory council are working to guide the nation back to democracy through a free and fair election acceptable to all.