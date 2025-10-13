The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN NEWS INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Media must shape future-focused India-Bangladesh ties: Verma

Oct 13, 2025

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 8:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has called for stronger media collaboration between the two countries to build “a future-oriented and constructive narrative” around bilateral relations.

Speaking at an interaction with the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB), Verma described the media as “a vital bridge that connects people, facilitates dialogue, and promotes mutual understanding rooted in shared history, culture, and development goals.” The event followed a week-long training visit to India by DCAB members from October 4–10, organized by the Government of India.

Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe, DCAB President AKM Moinuddin, and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun also attended the event, where participants shared their experiences from India and reflected on the need to strengthen journalistic exchanges.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India welcomes release of Israeli hostages, PM Modi hails Trump’s peace efforts

Oct 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

45th GITEX Global Kicks Off in Dubai with Over 6,800 Exhibitors and 2,000 Startups

Oct 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UAE Pledges $10M to Boost Disaster Resilience in Asia-Pacific

Oct 13, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India welcomes release of Israeli hostages, PM Modi hails Trump’s peace efforts

13 October 2025 9:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

45th GITEX Global Kicks Off in Dubai with Over 6,800 Exhibitors and 2,000 Startups

13 October 2025 9:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UAE Pledges $10M to Boost Disaster Resilience in Asia-Pacific

13 October 2025 9:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s electronics surge powers jobs, exports, and global industry growth

13 October 2025 9:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments