Media must shape future-focused India-Bangladesh ties: Verma

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 8:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has called for stronger media collaboration between the two countries to build “a future-oriented and constructive narrative” around bilateral relations.

Speaking at an interaction with the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB), Verma described the media as “a vital bridge that connects people, facilitates dialogue, and promotes mutual understanding rooted in shared history, culture, and development goals.” The event followed a week-long training visit to India by DCAB members from October 4–10, organized by the Government of India.

Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe, DCAB President AKM Moinuddin, and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun also attended the event, where participants shared their experiences from India and reflected on the need to strengthen journalistic exchanges.