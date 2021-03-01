‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2021 10:02:49      انڈین آواز

Odisha makes Corona test mandatory for people arriving from five states

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Odisha government has made the Coronavirus test mandatory for people arriving from five states. Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said that passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh will undergo screening tests at the airport in the state. He said that if found symptomatic, they will undergo an antigen test. Those testing COVID positive will be kept under isolation.

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir on 24th of February for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.

AIR correspondent reports that, according to information, the mandatory home isolation of people arriving from the specified states can however be dispensed with for asymptomatic passengers upon production of RT-PCR report done within 72 hours of boarding or covid vaccination final certificate.

Meanwhile, the state has witnessed a little spike in its active caseload that has jumped from 631 a week ago to 703 as of now. On the other hand, the state is all set to begin covid vaccination of eligible citizens in the identified government and private health facilities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Govt to form Centre of Excellence in gaming in collaboration with IIT Bombay

AMN / WEB DESK Government has decided to form Centre of Excellence in gaming and other related areas in col ...

Hockey Women; India, suffered second successive defeat, lose 0-1 to Germany

HSB Dusseldorf, 28 February Indian Women gave a much better display but went down 1-0 to World No 3 Germ ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz