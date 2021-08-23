Odisha: Lord Jagannath Temple reopens for devotees today

AMN

The world-famous Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri has been reopened for the general devotees from today. The temple was closed for the public since the 24th of April, in view of the pandemic.

With the fresh cases of covid-19 having plateaued at around 1000 per day, the Srimandir in Puri is being reopened for the public after a long gap of about 4 months. Adequate safety and security measures have been put in place to ensure smooth darshan of the deities with strict adherence to covid-19 preventive protocols.

The temple that was reopened last Monday only for the servitors and citizens of Puri, will now be open for all others from 7 in the morning to 7 in the evening from today. However, the devotees would have to produce their final covid-19 vaccination certificate or negative reports of RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours of their visit to the temple along with a photo identity card, in order to gain entry into the temple premises. The shrine will however continue to remain closed on weekends and also on major festive occasions to prevent the virus from finding fresh breeding grounds in large gatherings.