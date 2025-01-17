Odisha govt Signs 8 MoUs with Singapore for Green Energy & Industrial Growth

The Odisha government today signed eight MoUs with Singapore-based organisations for collaborations in different fields, including skill development, green energy, and industrial park development. The MoUs were signed in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who arrived on a two-day visit to the state this morning.

The visit of the Singapore President assumes significance as it is his first visit to the state ahead of the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave,’ scheduled on the 28th and 29th of this month. Mr Shanmugaratnam is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of Parliament, and officials.