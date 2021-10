AMN

In Odisha, the ruling BJD has retained the Pipili assembly seat.

In a high profile electoral battle, Rudra Pratap Maharathy of BJD defeated his nearest BJP rival Ashrit Pattanayak by more than twenty thousand votes. While Sh. Maharathy polled more than 96 thousand votes, Sh.Pattanayak got a little above 76 thousand votes. The Congress candidate finished a distant third with 4261 votes. 10 candidates were contesting for the seat.