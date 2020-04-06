Number of Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu rises to 621 with 50 new cases

AMN

The number of Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu has risen to 621 with fifty new cases confirmed today. 48 of the new patients are those who attended the Delhi-conference, taking the total from the single source to 573. The state health secretary Dr Beela Rajesh told reporters this evening in Chennai that the results of 44 more samples from the same source are awaited. 250 of their close contacts are being monitored for any symptoms. She asked the public not to stigmatise anyone for the disease saying the health emergency has no barriers.

Meanwhile, a senior citizen aged 67 from Chennai with travel history to Trichy died today. She had comorbidities like uncontrolled blood sugar and hypertension and is the sixth to die of the disease in the state.