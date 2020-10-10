Number of COVID-19 infected cases surges to 36.36 million worldwide

AMN/ WEB DESK

According to WHO data, the number of infected cases has crossed 36.36 million worldwide. The United States saw a two-month high in new COVID-19 cases with over 58,000 infections reported yesterday. Russia registered a fresh single-day record of 12,846 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India achieved a COVID-19 recovery rate of over 85.81 per cent, with over 5.98 million recoveries so far. Further, as a mark of a robust India-US partnership in the health sector, India has donated 1.8 million N-95 masks to Philadelphia, for use by frontline workers.