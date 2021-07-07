NTA to hold 3rd session of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam from 20th to 25th July

AMN / WEB DESK

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today said National Testing Agency will be holding the third session of JEE (Main)-2021 Examination from the 20th of July to 25th of July. The fourth session will be held from 27th July to 2nd August.

In a virtual address, Mr Pokhriyal said the safety, security and bright future of the students is the highest priority of the government. He said there were some concerns among students regarding JEE (Main)-2021. The Minister said that in order to ensure the safety of the students, a number of arrangements are being made.

The number of cities have been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828. All COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all examination centres. The registration process at the examination will also be contactless.

The total number of candidates who have already registered earlier for the April session is 6.80 lakh and for the May session is 6.09 lakh. After receiving representations from candidates to reopen the online application window, it has been decided to provided another opportunity to apply for JEE (Main)-2021.