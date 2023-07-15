इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2023 08:43:38      انڈین آواز
NTA declares results of CUET UG- 2023

The National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test -CUET (UG)-2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. In a tweet, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M Jagadesh Kumar said that  NTA conducted the entrance test in 9 phases spread over 34 days from the 21st of May to 5th of July. 

Around 14.99 lakh students had registered for CUET(UG)-2023. Mr. Kumar added that in subjects like Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Economics, English, History, and Political Science, more than 1000 students got 100 percentile scores. He added that NTA will provide normalized scores to the 250 participating universities and they can use these scores to prepare the merit list for admission to UG programmes. 

