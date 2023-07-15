इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2023 08:43:31      انڈین آواز
BJP hit out at Delhi CM Kejriwal for playing politics over the flood situation in Delhi

The BJP today hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for playing politics over the flood-like situation in various parts of the national capital due to the rise in water level of Yamuna river. 

Addressing media in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that people of Delhi are facing problems as waterlogging is being seen at many places in the city. He informed that in such a situation, the Central Government, Indian Army and NDRF teams are working day and night to help the people while on the other hand, Mr Kejriwal and his Ministers are busy in making allegations.

Mr Bhatia said it is unfortunate that Mr Kejriwal is blaming the Central Government despite getting all assistance to tackle the situation. The BJP spokesperson questioned Mr Kejriwal as to why the work of desilting was not done despite spending 6 thousand 800 crore rupees on cleaning of Yamuna in the last nine years.

