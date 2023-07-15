Govt selling tomatoes at discounted rate in Delhi-NCR , UP

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Government has started selling tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kilogram at different locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas including Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida.

It is being sold at a discounted rate through National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF). The sale of tomatoes at discounted rates in Lucknow and Kanpur with 15 mobile vans each, has also begun from today.

The Centre had directed for immediate procurement of tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres to check increasing retail prices. The Department of Consumer Affairs has asked National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and NCCF to immediately procure Tomatoes from Mandis in three states for simultaneous distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded a maximum increase in the last month.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry added that the cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in tomatoes. It said, apart from the normal price seasonality, temporary supply chain disruptions and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions and other factors often lead to sudden spikes in prices.