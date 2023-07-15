इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2023 04:06:05      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt selling tomatoes at discounted rate in Delhi-NCR , UP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Government has started selling tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kilogram at different locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas including Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida.

It is being sold at a discounted rate through National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF). The sale of tomatoes at discounted rates in  Lucknow and Kanpur with 15 mobile vans each, has also begun from today. 

The Centre had directed for immediate procurement of tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres to check increasing retail prices. The Department of Consumer Affairs has asked National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and NCCF to immediately procure Tomatoes from Mandis in three states for simultaneous distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded a maximum increase in the last month.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry added that the cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in tomatoes. It said, apart from the normal price seasonality, temporary supply chain disruptions and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions and other factors often lead to sudden spikes in prices.

केन्‍द्र सरकार ने दिल्‍ली, NCR, UP में रियायती दर पर टमाटर की बिक्री शुरु की।

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart