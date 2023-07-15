In Abu Dhabi PM Modi to bolster cooperation between India & UAE

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Abu Dhabi today, July 15 on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after concluding his successful two-day visit to France. It is the fifth visit of the Prime Minister to the UAE to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries. Mr. Modi was received by Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Airport.

The Prime Minister will meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior officials to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in the areas of fintech, trade, investment, energy, security, and climate change. This will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency in which the UAE is a “special invitee”. The visit is also expected to see the signing of a number of agreements and MoUs between the two countries. These agreements are expected to boost trade and investment, promote economic diversification, and enhance cooperation in other areas.