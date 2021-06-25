NSA Ajit Doval meets his Russian counterpart in Tajikistan

WEB DESK

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of the SCO meeting at Dushanbe in Tajikistan. They discussed contemporary developments of bilateral, regional and global significance. Mr Doval was in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of national security chiefs.

External Affairs Ministry said in New Delhi that the SCO NSA’s meet in Dushanbe, discussed issues of international and regional security, countering terrorism, extremism and radicalism, countering illicit trafficking of drugs. The meeting also discussed the preparations for SCO Summit of Heads of State which is likely to take place in Dushanbe later this year.

Briefing media, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said an outcome document, in the nature of a protocol, was adopted after the NSA level meeting.