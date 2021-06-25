At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
NSA Ajit Doval meets his Russian counterpart in Tajikistan

WEB DESK

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of the SCO meeting at Dushanbe in Tajikistan. They discussed contemporary developments of bilateral, regional and global significance. Mr Doval was in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of national security chiefs.

External Affairs Ministry said in New Delhi that the SCO NSA’s meet in Dushanbe, discussed issues of international and regional security, countering terrorism, extremism and radicalism, countering illicit trafficking of drugs. The meeting also discussed the preparations for SCO Summit of Heads of State which is likely to take place in Dushanbe later this year.

Briefing media, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said an outcome document, in the nature of a protocol, was adopted after the NSA level meeting.

Saurabh Chaudhary bags bronze medal at ISSF World Cup Shooting

World number two Saurabh Chaudhary opened India’s account at the ISSF World Cup at Osijek, Croatia with a br ...

Golf: Anirban Lahiri makes the cut will play his second successive Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Luck smiled on Anirban Lahiri as the Indian professional booked the last bert ...

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کے تمام اقدامات کی حمایت کرتا ہے : وزارت خارجہ

وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت، افغانستان میں امن کےتمام اقد ...

جموں و کشمیر میں چناؤحلقوں کی حد بندی تیزی کے ساتھ کرنے کی ضرورت:وزیراعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ جموں و کشمیر میں چُناو حلقو ...

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

