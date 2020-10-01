All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Unlock 5 new guidelines for opening up of more activities outside containment zones
Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi
Outrage over ‘forced cremation’ of UP gangrape victim
Trump & Joe Biden begin first presidential debate
Notification issued for 1st phase of assembly elections in Bihar

AMN

Notification for the First Phase of State Assembly Elections was issued today in Bihar. With this, the election the process of nomination of candidates has started.

During the First Phase of Assembly elections, polling would be held on 28th of October in 71 Assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts.

Last date of nomination is 8th of this month and scrutiny of nomination papers would take place on 9th of October.

Last date of withdrawal of candidature will be 12th of October.

In this phase, the 71 Assembly constituencies including Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad, Jamui, Rohtas, Kaimur, Patna, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Bhojpur, Buxar, Arwal and Jehanabad districts would go to the polls.

Most of these poll-bound constituencies them are Naxal violence affected and sensitive from security point of view.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has first time given option of online filing of nomination papers to the candidates.

This can be done through portals of Chief Electoral Officer or their respective District Election Officers.

Additionally, candidates can also deposit their security money online for their candidature.

To avoid gathering of crowd during the process of nomination, presence of maximum three people including candidate is allowed in the office of concerned Returning Officer.

Wearing of mask and compliance of all COVID-19 protection protocol is compulsory.

Bihar Assembly Elections would be held in three phases for 243 constituencies.

The polling for the second and third phase would be held on 3rd and 7th of November.

Counting of votes would take place on 10th of November.

Over 7.29 crore electorate are eligible for the polls of the Assembly elections in Bihar.

