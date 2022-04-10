FreeCurrencyRates.com

Northeast states oppose Centre’s move to make Hindi compulsory school subject

AGENCIES

As Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to make Hindi a compulsory subject in Northeast region, several groups and civil society organisations Northeast have opposed the move demanding the withdrawal of the decision

Assam along with the rest of the Northeastern region has strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to make Hindi a compulsory subject in all eight States up to Class 10.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while making the announcement described Hindi as “the language of India”. He also said 22,000 teachers have been recruited to teach Hindi in the north-eastern States. However, his announcement stirred the hornet’s nest after several students body and groups termed it as a forceful imposition of the language which may threaten the indigenous dialects of the region.

Speaking to media, the North East Students’ Organisation said that Hindi can be an optional subject, but they are against any kind of imposition. Meanwhile, opposition parties from Assam along with the Assam Sahitya Sabha (ASS), an influential literary body, has criticised the move of the Centre. They further expressed concern that the future of indigenous languages and Assamese as a link language will be endangered.

