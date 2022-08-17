North Korea fires two cruise missiles from west coast town of Onchon

WEB DESK

North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the west coast town of Onchon today. According to media reports, the launch comes as South Korea and the United States kicked off their four-day preliminary joint drill yesterday in preparation for the long-suspended live field training Ulchi Freedom Shield.

In a statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that his country is willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation.