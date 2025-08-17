Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Nordic and Baltic Leaders Reaffirm Ukraine’s Autonomy After Alaska Summit

Aug 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The heads of government of the Baltic and Nordic countries issued a joint statement after the Alaska Summit in US, stressing that only Ukraine can decide its own future. In a joint statement, the eight leaders of Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, and Sweden declared, ‘No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine, and no decisions on Europe without Europe’.

The statement further said, achieving a just and lasting peace requires a ceasefire. The leaders stressed that no limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or its cooperation with other countries. They also highlighted their countries’ continuous military support for Ukraine. They highlighted their efforts to strengthen Europe’s defences to deter Russia, stressing that they will “tighten sanctions and broader economic measures to squeeze Russia’s war economy” as long as Moscow continues its attacks.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview said, that it was “good news” that there were no territorial negotiations between Putin and Trump without Ukraine and the rest of Europe. He said, Europe will play a role in Trump’s talks with Zelensky tomorrow.

