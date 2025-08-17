Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Reaches Kathmandu for Two-Day Official Visit

AMN/ WEB DESK

Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri arrived in Kathmandu this morning on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai. Foreign Secretary Misri met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Singhdurbar today.

Later in the day he will meet President Ramchandra Paudel, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also leader of the main opposition in Parliament, and Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

Mr Misri will hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. The discussion between two foreign secretaries is expected to be on connectivity, development cooperation and other bilateral matters.

Vikram Misri’s visit comes ahead of Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s expected visit to India on September 16 probably in the Buddhist spiritual land of Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

Vikram Misri is visiting Nepal for the second visit since assuming office in July last year. He will be back to Delhi on Monday noon.