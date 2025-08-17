Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Embark on two-Day visit to Nepal

Aug 17, 2025
Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Nepal from 17-18 August 2025 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Amrit Bahadur Rai. This visit is happening ahead of the expected visit of Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to India in September. This Secretary-level meeting is expected to discuss issues to enhance areas of cooperation in border security, air flights, the power sector and others. 

India and Nepal share strong and friendly ties, which have seen concrete progress in recent years in diverse areas of cooperation. India attaches high priority to its relations with Nepal under its Neighbourhood First policy. Foreign Secretary’s upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and will be an opportunity to further advance bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

