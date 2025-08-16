Dr S Jaishankar holds talks with South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun to deepen bilateral ties

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, in New Delhi today. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said that the two leaders engaged in productive discussions aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, manufacturing, maritime, and people-to-people exchanges.

He said, they also explored new opportunities in emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy, and defence. The Minister noted that they also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific region and current global developments. During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for the deepening convergences and expanding engagement between the two countries as they mark the 10th anniversary of their Special Strategic Partnership.