US President Trump Urges Ukraine to Seek Deal with Russia

Aug 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine should make a deal to end the war with Russia because Russia is a very big power, and Ukraine is not. In a post-summit interview, Mr. Trump urged Kyiv to compromise and make a deal.

He said that his role was not to negotiate on Ukraine’s behalf but to get the parties to the table. In a major shift of position, President Trump said that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, because ceasefires often do not hold up.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a social media post said, Stopping the killing is a key element of stopping the war. Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington tomorrow.

Trump’s comments after the summit indicate a dramatic shift in his position on how to end the war, having said earlier that he wanted a ceasefire rapidly. Ukraine’s main demand has been a quick ceasefire before talks about a longer-term settlement. 

