Nobody can force ration card holders to buy National Flag, says Haryana CM

AMN

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal while taking strict cognizance of the complaint regarding depot holder in village Hemda village of Karnal forcing people to buy Tricolour with ration has clarified no one can force the ration card holders to buy National Flag.

“No person will be denied any services even if he does not wish to buy the National Flag. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’, people can voluntarily buy the National Flag,” said Haryana CM.

The Chief Minister has directed the officers concerned to spread mass awareness about this campaign. If any organization wants to help the State Government in this campaign, then they can contact the Deputy Commissioner of their respective districts.

Meanwhile, the District Food and Supplies Controller(DFSC) has already initiated strict action against a depot holder at Hemda village, who was found forcing the ration card holders to mandatorily buy Tricolour to get their ration. Besides this, the monthly supply of ration of the depot holder has also been suspended. The Depot holder Dinesh Kumar forcibly sold the flags to ration card holders and also defamed the State Government by misleading the ration card holders.

The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has today issued strict directions citing that if any depot holder is found forcing the ration cardholders to buy the National Flag, then strict action would be taken against them. Besides this, if any negligence in this regard is found, then concerned officers/employees will also be held responsible for this and action will be taken against them also.