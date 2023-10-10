इंडियन आवाज़     10 Oct 2023 01:22:25      انڈین آواز

Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences goes to American economist Claudia Goldin

Leave a comment
Published On: By

American economist Claudia Goldin awarded 2023 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for advancing understanding of women’s labour market outcomes..

AMN /WEB DESK

American Professor Claudia Goldin has won the 2023 Nobel Economics Prize for her comprehensive research on women’s contribution to the labor market. Making the announcement today, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said that the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences 2023, officially known as The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences, has been awarded to economist Claudia Goldin for advancing the understanding of women’s labour market outcomes.

Claudia Goldin provided the first comprehensive account of women’s earnings and labor market participation throughout the centuries. Her research reveals the causes of change and the main sources of the remaining gender gap. She showed that female participation in the labour market did not have an upward trend over a 200 year period, but instead forms a U-shaped curve. The participation of married women decreased with the transition from an agrarian to an industrial society in the early nineteenth century, but then started to increase with the growth of the service sector in the early twentieth century. Goldin explained this pattern as the result of structural change and evolving social norms regarding women’s responsibilities for home and family.

Goldin, a professor at Harvard University, is the 55th recipient of the prestigious award and only she third woman to get the prize that was first presented in 1969.

The announcement of the Nobel Prizes which commenced on 2nd of October, has concluded with the last announcement of the year in the field of Economic Sciences. This followed those in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and peace that were announced last week.

The prizes are handed out at awards ceremonies in December in Oslo and Stockholm.

They carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو اقتصادی سائنسز کے 2023 کے نوبیل انعام کیلئے چنا گیا ہے

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو خواتین سے متعلق لیبر مارکیٹ کی حصولیابیوں کی ...

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار سے تجاوز

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور تنزانیہ کی صدر نے آج نئی دلی میں وسیع ترمعاملات پر تبادلہ خیال کیا

AMN / NEW DELHI @MEAIndia وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور تنزانیہ کی صدر سا ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart