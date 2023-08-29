Nobel Laureate Yunus case; Bangladesh’s courts will take decision based on evidences: Shahriar Alam

AMN

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said Bangladesh has an independent judicial process and the court will take decisions based on evidence regarding Prof Muhammad Yunus’ case.

“Bangladesh’s judiciary is independent and the independent judiciary will take decisions based on evidence,” Mr Alam told the reporters when he was approached to make a comment over the international pressure in connection with Dr Yunus’s case.

More than 160 global dignitaries, including 100 Nobel laureates, have written an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to suspend the ongoing legal process against Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The state minister said that he wanted to know whether there is any instance in the world where allegations against a person cannot be investigated.

While the main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday demanded the immediate withdrawal of all cases filed against Nobel Laureate and Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Dr Yunus and three other persons are facing a trial in labour court in connection with a labour law violation case.The other three accused in the case are– Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, Board Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.