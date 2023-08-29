Islamabad High Court suspends former PM Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana corruption case

AMN

The Islamabad High Court has suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s prison sentence for a corruption conviction. Local media reported that a two-judge bench of the High Court overturned a lower-court decision in Toshakhana case imprisoning him for three years and has ordered his immediate release.

Meanwhile, a special court in Islamabad, recently established to hear the cases under the Official Secrets Act, has issued an order to keep Khan in detention in connection with a cypher case. The court also directed authorities to present Khan before the court tomorrow. The court in its order said that the former Prime Minister has been named in the case of a missing diplomatic cable and is under investigation.