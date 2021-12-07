No prescribed criteria to recognise any language to include in Eigth Schedule to Constitution: Govt

AMN

The government said that there are no prescribed criteria to recognise any language to include in the Eigth Schedule to the Constitution. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by socio-cultural, economic and political developments.

He informed that earlier attempts to evolve fixed criteria through Pahwa Committee in 1996 and Sitakant Mohapatra Committee in 2003 have been inconclusive.

Mr. Rai said, so far a total of 22 languages are specified under the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India. He however said, the Centre is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule. Since many of these languages are spoken in several States, their use is not restricted by State boundaries.