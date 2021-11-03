India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
NEET-UG results declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2021 10:42:55      انڈین آواز

India’s Publications Division participates in 40th Sharjah International Book Fair

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Publications Division is participating in the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair. Information and Broadcasting Ministry said, the fair is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah, United Arab Emirates from today till 13th November this year. Consul General of India in Dubai, Dr. Aman Puri appreciated Publications Division’s contribution in the field of publishing saying, Publications Division has been making a significant contribution to publishing high quality books on a variety of subjects.

Image

India leads the international participation in Sharjah International Book Fair 2021 with 87 publishers, including Publications Division, among one thousand 566 publishers presenting their books at the fair. Continuing the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Publications Division will be offering the readers and books enthusiasts with more than 150 books on history of Indian freedom struggle and freedom fighters.

The readers will also get to explore books and magazines in different Indian languages on themes such as art and culture, history of India, Gandhian literature, and children’s literature, along with premium books on Rashtrapati Bhawan and Prime Minister’s speeches, published exclusively by the Publications Division

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Ministry of Sports announces National Sports Awards for 2021

AMN Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards for 2021. National Sports ...

Hockey India condemns Sjoerd Marijne’s malicious attempt to paint a dark picture of Indian sports administration.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Wednesday lashed out at former women’s team chief coach Sjo ...

Indian Akash Kumar takes on Kazakh pugilists for a place in final of AIBA World Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 3 November: Akash Kumar is the lone Indian challenger left in contention at A ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz