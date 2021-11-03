India’s Publications Division participates in 40th Sharjah International Book Fair

AMN / WEB DESK

Publications Division is participating in the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair. Information and Broadcasting Ministry said, the fair is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah, United Arab Emirates from today till 13th November this year. Consul General of India in Dubai, Dr. Aman Puri appreciated Publications Division’s contribution in the field of publishing saying, Publications Division has been making a significant contribution to publishing high quality books on a variety of subjects.

India leads the international participation in Sharjah International Book Fair 2021 with 87 publishers, including Publications Division, among one thousand 566 publishers presenting their books at the fair. Continuing the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Publications Division will be offering the readers and books enthusiasts with more than 150 books on history of Indian freedom struggle and freedom fighters.

The readers will also get to explore books and magazines in different Indian languages on themes such as art and culture, history of India, Gandhian literature, and children’s literature, along with premium books on Rashtrapati Bhawan and Prime Minister’s speeches, published exclusively by the Publications Division