Nov 27, 2024
Government today informed the Lok Sabha that, Railway has no plans to discontinue unreserved compartments in trains. In a written reply Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, during the current financial year, more than 600 General Class coaches have been attached, in the Mail-Express trains operating with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. Keeping in view of increased demand he added that, Indian Railway has planned to manufacture 10 thousand non-AC Coaches including General Class and Sleeper Class Coaches.

