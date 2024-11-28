Government today informed the Lok Sabha that, Railway has no plans to discontinue unreserved compartments in trains. In a written reply Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, during the current financial year, more than 600 General Class coaches have been attached, in the Mail-Express trains operating with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. Keeping in view of increased demand he added that, Indian Railway has planned to manufacture 10 thousand non-AC Coaches including General Class and Sleeper Class Coaches.

Post navigation