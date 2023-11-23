No Hostage Release or Pause in Fighting Before Friday, says Israel

WEB DESK

The new projected timing for a pause and hostage releases came in highly fluid talks to hammer out details of a deal between Israel and Hamas, but dashed the hopes of families that some hostages could return home sooner.

The new projected timing came in highly fluid talks to hammer out details of a deal between Israel and Hamas, but dashed the hopes of families that some hostages could get home sooner.Final details on an agreement are still being worked out.Israel lists 300 Palestinian prisoners who are being considered for release.

Families of hostages held in Gaza wait anxiously for news.Freed hostages face a multitude of shocks, health professionals warn.

A Palestinian family hopes that the hostage deal means their own loved ones will come home.Aid groups prepare to ramp up, but say a four-day pause in fighting is not enough reports NYT. Iran’s foreign minister visits Lebanon as fighting escalates on its border with Israel.

The temporary cease-fire paired with the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will likely not begin until Friday at the earliest, Israeli officials said on Wednesday night, as negotiators continued to hammer out details of an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would see a pause in fighting to allow for groups of hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released.The new timing for the releases came in a statement issued by the National Security Council through the Israeli prime minister’s office, and appeared to rule out the possibility that hostages could be freed on Thursday, as many of their families had hoped. NYT