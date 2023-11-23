Electioneering at peak in Telangana

AMN / WEB DESK

The campaigning for assembly elections in Telengana has reached its peak while home voting is underway at a brisk pace. Top leaders of major parties have addressing election meeting in different constituencies on Thursday.

With less than a week’s time left for campaigning, several top leaders of national parties campaigned today. BJP president J P Nadda, Himachal former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, and senior leaders Piyush Goel and Kishan Reddy are among those who campaigned in the state today. BSP President Mayavathi, BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, its Working president K Tarakaramarao, and Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy also held electioneering at various places in the state. BJP leaders alleged the BRS of Corruption and family rule and asked people to change the government in the state. The BRS President alleged the BJP that it is spoiling the atmosphere. Congress charged the BRS with corruption and dynasty politics. Janasena President Pawan Kalyan alleged that development has not taken place except in Hyderabad.

J P Nadda asked electors in Sangareddy to transform the destiny and landscape of the state by sending carefully chosen candidates to the state capital. Addressing a public meeting, he said corruption and family rule are guaranteed if the Pradesh Congress or BRS are voted.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has campaigned in support of the BJP in Hyderabad saying that the guarantees given by the Congress party will not be implemented. He alleged that the Congress party had given 10 guarantees in Himachal Pradesh during the last elections and even after one year of coming to power, not a single guarantee has been implemented properly so far.

The BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that the BJP is spoiling the atmosphere in the country and their term ends in a few days. Speaking at a poll rally at Maheswaram, he said efforts made for the last 10 years for the development of Telangana and will go in vain if the Congress comes to power.

He said none of the welfare schemes of the Congress would reach the people. He said the government would set up a special Information Technology Park near Maheswaram for Minority youths if the BRS voted to power again. BRS working president Taraka Ramarao said Congress top leaders should understand the history of Telangana. He held Congress responsible for the death of many youths till the state was formed in 2014. He alleged that after ruling the country for 55 years and questioned if people are still poor, who is responsible for it?

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president and Union Minister Kishan Reddy made it clear that the BJP was fighting for first place in the elections. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, he said he will not join hands with MIM under any circumstances. He promised to complete the SC classification. Kishan Reddy said that the people of Telangana are now realizing the facts. Kishan Reddy participated in a road show organized by BJP MLA candidate Sarangapani in Secunderabad today.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said at an election rally in Kothagudem that there has been no development in the State except in Hyderabad. He added that land prices have increased only in Hyderabad and not in the districts. He also accused the BRS government of ignoring the tenant farmers. Pawan Kalyan said that the Dharani portal has completely failed.

Pradesh Congress president Revanth Reddy asked voters to consider the present elections as very serious and vote against dictatorial and family rule in Telangana. Addressing election meetings at Dubak and Jammikunta, he appealed to the voters to give one chance to Congress for a change in Telangana. He alleged that Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao diverted the developmental funds of Dubak to Siddipet.