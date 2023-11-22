Bihar cabinet passes resolution seeking special category status to the State

Bihar cabinet on Wednesday passed the resolution seeking special category status to the State by the Union Government. The resolution was adopted in a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Previously the state government had formally requested the Union government in 2017 in this regard.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Cabinet Secretariat Dr. S. Siddharth said in 2013 the Bihar government had demanded special status from the then Manmohan Singh-led union government on the basis of the Raghuram Rajan committee report.

Mr. Siddharth said that the government has passed the resolution in the interest of the people of the state. He said the demand will be sent to the Union Government.