No foreign TV channels as cable operators stop carrying them in Bangladesh

AMN

No foreign TV channel was available on the Cable network in Bangladesh on Friday as the Cable operators have stopped carrying foreign TV channels in compliance with the government decision not to allow foreign channels with advertisements in them.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh had issued an order that only ‘clean feed’ of foreign channels will be allowed to be broadcast in the country.

The Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) has said that it is not possible to cut out the advertisement from the foreign channel’s broadcast and hence they are stopping the channels from being carried on the cable network.

No foreign channels including some of the very popular Indian news and entertainment Channels are currently available on the cable network.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mehmud had said on Thursday that the government will conduct mobile courts from Friday to ensure that cable operators comply with government orders to carry only ad-free foreign channels through clean feed.

Citing examples of India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan, the Minister said that no one can run foreign TV channels without a clean feed.