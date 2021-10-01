India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2021 10:24:16      انڈین آواز

No foreign TV channels as cable operators stop carrying them in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

No foreign TV channel was available on the Cable network in Bangladesh on Friday as the Cable operators have stopped carrying foreign TV channels in compliance with the government decision not to allow foreign channels with advertisements in them.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh had issued an order that only ‘clean feed’ of foreign channels will be allowed to be broadcast in the country.

The Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) has said that it is not possible to cut out the advertisement from the foreign channel’s broadcast and hence they are stopping the channels from being carried on the cable network.

No foreign channels including some of the very popular Indian news and entertainment Channels are currently available on the cable network.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mehmud had said on Thursday that the government will conduct mobile courts from Friday to ensure that cable operators comply with government orders to carry only ad-free foreign channels through clean feed.

Citing examples of India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan, the Minister said that no one can run foreign TV channels without a clean feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

100 entries for 2W National Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Some 100 die-hard petrolheads will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second ro ...

Manu Bhaker wins Gold as India bags 5 medals on day two of Jr World Shooting Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian Manu Bhaker won the gold as India bagged five medals on the second d ...

Veteran striker SV Sunil retires from International hockey

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Two-time Olympian star striker SV Sunil, on Friday, announced his retirement ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz