High Commission of India hosts send off reception for new batch of ICCR scholars in Dhaka

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh hosted a get together for the new batch of ICCR scholars on Thursday. Around 65 awardees from among the total of 300 selected scholars from across Bangladesh participated in the event.

The selected students for ICCR scholarship will be going for higher studies in various disciplines at some of the premier universities of India. Among the awardees, engineering courses attracted the maximum numbers followed by social sciences, Dance and culture. Among those qualified 74 percent were men and 26 percent women, said a press release issued by the High Commission of India on Thursday.

Studying at prestigious Indian university, they will also experience the diversity of India’s various regions, their culture and tradition. After their successful academic pursuits, these scholars would become leaders in Bangladesh’s progress in many fields.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami interacted wit the ICCR scholars at the Chancery premises during the event. He narrated anecdotes from his professional experience to encourage students to adapt to their new life in a familiar, yet foreign country. ICCR alumni present on the occasion also shared their experiences of studying in India.

