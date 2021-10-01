India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2021 10:23:46      انڈین آواز

Australia to reopen its international border from November

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia will reopen its international border from November, giving long-awaited freedoms to vaccinated citizens and their relatives. Since March 2020, Australia has had some of the world’s strictest border rules – even banning its own people from leaving the country.

People would be eligible to travel when their state’s vaccination rate hit 80 per cent, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a press briefing on today. He said, it is time to give Australians their lives back. Travel would not immediately be open to foreigners, but the government said, it was working towards welcoming tourists back to our shores.

At present, people can leave Australia only for exceptional reasons such as essential work or visiting a dying relative. Entry is permitted for citizens and others with exemptions, but there are tight caps on arrival numbers. This has left tens of thousands stranded overseas.

Mr Morrison said, Australia’s mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine – which costs each traveller 3,000 dollars- would be phased out. It will be replaced by seven days of home quarantine for vaccinated travellers. When unvaccinated travellers are later given permission to enter, they must do 14 days.

Demand for flights is expected to be high and airlines have already warned of delays in resuming services. Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra are currently in lockdown due to outbreaks of the virus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

100 entries for 2W National Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Some 100 die-hard petrolheads will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second ro ...

Manu Bhaker wins Gold as India bags 5 medals on day two of Jr World Shooting Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian Manu Bhaker won the gold as India bagged five medals on the second d ...

Veteran striker SV Sunil retires from International hockey

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Two-time Olympian star striker SV Sunil, on Friday, announced his retirement ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz